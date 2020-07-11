An Ontario city councilman is asking Chino Valley Fire District board member Winn Williams to resign, stating he was troubled by the board member’s June 10 anti-semitic remark at a public meeting when talking about a fire district attorney’s last name.
Mr. Williams, who was elected to the board in November 2018, was censured by the board on June 24 for using the word “Jew” when speaking about Attorney Isaac Rosen.
“I must say as a member of the Jewish faith I was personally taken back and offended by your comments,” wrote Ontario councilman Alan Wapner. “As a long-time elected official, I was shocked by your public display of insensitivity and troubled by your ignorance of your transgression.”
The letter, which is dated June 27, was sent to Chino Valley Fire Board President Harvey Luth, the Chino Valley Champion, and Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League in New York City.
Mr. Wapner stated in the letter he has memories of being harassed as a child for being Jewish.
“It is obvious that you are an anti-semite, one like others I have unfortunately had to endure over my lifetime,” Mr. Wapner wrote. “While you have the right to your beliefs, you also have a responsibility to keep those to yourself when acting in your official capacity as a publicly elected official. You campaigned to win a seat on your board, and for what? To give yourself a bully pulpit to espouse your hatred?
Mr. Williams said Tuesday in a telephone interview that Councilman Wapner is not basing his letter on fact.
“If you look at his letter it said that he read some stuff. He didn’t watch the meeting,” Mr. Williams said. “He doesn’t know what is going on. He should have contacted me personally and watched the video of the meeting. He’s going half-cocked on his statement.”
Mr. Williams said anyone who knows him knows that he is not anti-semitic.
“That is a bunch of bunk. It’s absolutely wrong,” Mr. Williams said.
Mr. Wapner said if Mr. Williams can’t represent his constituents without prejudice he should resign because he is violating the public’s trust.
“You then can exercise your right to freedom of speech afforded by the U.S. Constitution as a private citizen. I appreciate the shared concerns that your fellow board members had in implementing the only tool they had of censorship, but you have the obligation to show any remorse you have by resigning,” Mr. Wapner said.
