It’s an easy and profitable crime for thieves but investigating, finding and arresting criminals wanted for stealing catalytic converters has become a nightmare for law enforcement, not only in the Chino Valley, but throughout California.
Chino police said 10 catalytic converters were stolen off city work trucks during the weekend of March 12 and 13 at the Chino Public Works facility at 5050 Schaefer Ave., following two thefts this year totaling 15 catalytic converters at Chino Hills City Yard, 15091 La Palma Drive, which is located in Chino.
“We believe the thefts are connected,” Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said. “This is a crime that’s taken the state by surprise. Without good video, without a good witness, without a marked piece of evidence, it’s hard to determine if someone is in possession of a stolen catalytic converter.”
Catalytic converters are an emissions component on a vehicle contained with the exhaust system. They contain three metals, platinum, palladium and rhodium, and could net thieves between $300 and $500 depending on the make and model of the car.
Sgt. Jacquez said all types of vehicles are targeted, but mainly Toyotas, the Prius and Tacoma trucks.
“The crime takes very little time, and a thief can often facilitate the cutting of the catalytic converter in under a minute. The standard tool is a reciprocating saw,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Cost to replace the 10 catalytic converters on the Chino trucks was $20,000 plus the cost of labor, and Chino Hills spent between $1,800 and $2,000 to replace the 15 catalytic converters on their trucks.
“The City of Chino Hills has a strong security system in place,” said city spokeswoman Nicole Freeman. “Prior to the thefts, the city significantly increased the surveillance system and security measures through the city yard and has since added additional security cameras and reinforced perimeter fencing.”
Sgt. Jacquez said Chino has seen a year-to-year increase in the number of catalytic converters thefts since 2019, and 2022 is already on pace to pass last year’s total.
In 2019, there were 38 reported thefts. That number rose to 120 in 2020 and 314 in 2021. In just two months of 2022, there were 66 reported thefts, the sergeant said.
Thirty-one people — 24 in 2021 and seven in 2022 — have been arrested and charged with catalytic converter thefts, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Six businesses in Chino offer residents free license plate etching on their catalytic converters, Sgt. Jacquez said.
They are R&R Auto Marine (14935 La Palma Drive), Auto Technik Carcare (5260 Las Flores Drive), A-1 Auto Expert (14580 Central Ave.), Chino Valley Muffler and Performance (5195 G St.), Chino Tire and Muffler (13552 Central Ave. Unit C), and The Care Shop (5216 Bell Court).
Chino Hills has recently started an etching program. For information, call the City of Chino Hills at 364-2600.
Anyone with information on catalytic converters thefts in Chino can call Sgt. Mike Johnson at (909) 334-3167 or email mjohnson@chinopd.org. In Chino Hills, call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.