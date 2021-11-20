Chino Hills Kiwanis Club treasurer Sheran Voigt said volunteers are greatly needed to help with the annual “Breakfast with Santa” that will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Helpers are needed from 7 to 11 a.m. to prepare the breakfast including cooking, setting up, cleaning up, and anything else required in the kitchen.
To sign up, call Mrs. Voigt at (909) 262-5506.
The City of Chino Hills will provide crafts, activities, and photos with Santa.
Cost is $15 per person, with children under one-year-old free.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Dec. 8 by visiting chinohills.org/events.
