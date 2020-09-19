An 18-week online program intended to help gardening enthusiasts pass on knowledge to others will be offered 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday mornings Oct. 3, 2020 to March 6, 2021.
The goal is to extend gardening and landscape information to the public while improving personal gardening skills.
Applicants will be required to volunteer for a minimum of 50 hours by June 30, 2022. The course will be taught by the Master Gardeners Program of the University of California Cooperative Extension team in San Bernardino. Graduation requirements include attending class regularly, passing open book midterm and final exams, and co-presenting a 15-minute talk to classmates. Outdoor assignments and activities will be included. A pre-online meeting will be presented to go over the program before applying. To apply, visit ce sanbernardino.ucanr.edu/ and find the link at the right side of the page. Information: Maggie O’Neill at magoneill@ucanr.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.