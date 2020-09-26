Chino Valley Democratic Club engages in service

In addition to monthly meetings and activism, members of the Chino Valley Democratic Club engage in community service projects, one of their most important endeavors, said corresponding secretary Terry Marzell of Chino Hills.
Each month, the club plans a community service project as part of its commitment to help address some of the social issues faced by residents who live in the cities within the Chino Valley, she said.
This month, the club is expending an all-out effort to support the Chino Relay for Life, an annual fundraiser that supports the American Cancer Society, Ms. Marzell said.
The club participated in the annual event last year, but this year members have formed their own Relay team, she said, and are encouraging their family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers to make additional donations to the organization.
They are also offering specialty gift baskets to be given away in an opportunity drawing to be held at their monthly Zoom meeting in October.
In August, club members collected and donated approximately $300 worth of goods to Mercy House, a homeless shelter in Ontario.
In July, the club supported the Chino Cares Food Bank, sponsored by the Chino Senior Center, by contributing approximately eight boxes and five bags of nonperishable food items and several gallons of bottled water.
In previous months, Democrats have collected nonperishable food items for the Chino Neighborhood House; provided donuts to medical personnel at the Chino Valley Medical Center to help relieve stress from working under pandemic conditions; and donated a brick to the Veterans Memorial to U.S. military and their families which was dedicated in Chino Hills last January.
