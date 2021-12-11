The BOBie Cycling Club
The BOBie Cycling Club is offering a family-friendly Christmas lights bike ride at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 where bicyclists are invited to form a bike train and visit decorated houses in Chino. Meet at the Mountain Village Center, 12867 Mountain Ave., between Starbucks and Clark’s Nutrition. The slow five-mile roundtrip ride will go through the decorated neighborhoods off Walnut and San Antonio avenues. The bike train will head north on Cypress, cross Walnut, head east on Fillmore and roll through neighborhood 1, then cross San Antonio and continue east to roll through neighborhood 2. Playing Christmas music on speakers and wearing warm holiday attire is encouraged. Information: meetup.com/BOBie_Cycling_Club/events/281106230/

