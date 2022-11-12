Groundbreaking for $100 million school in The Preserve

Thirteen years after the first school opened in The Preserve area of Chino, school district officials broke ground Thursday morning for a 12-acre, $100 million school, scheduled to open for the 2024-25 school year.
About 50 people attended the ceremony, including Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent Norm Enfield and school board members Andrew Cruz, James Na and Don Bridge.
Board president Christina Gagnier and board member Joe Schaffer did not attend.
Referred to as Preserve School II, the school will receive an official name in 2023.
Residents can suggest names through Thursday, Dec. 15 at chino.k12.ca.us and click the “Measure G” link.
The school board will hold a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19 on the proposed names and hear comments from the public.
Cal Aero Preserve Academy, a K-8 school located on Main Street that opened in 2009, has exceeded capacity.
“The new school will have a year-round schedule that is the same as Cal Aero,” said Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent and facilities, planning and operations leader. “Of the $100 million total cost, just over $39 million was spent on the purchase of the land,” he said.
The school, which will have a capacity of 1,200 students, will be located on East Preserve Loop, south of Pine Avenue. It will feature science and STEM labs, a fully-enclosed kindergarten playground, a multi-purpose room, an administration building and a keyless access system for every door.
“There will also be a single point of entry for the school,” Mr. Stachura said. “Everyone will have to go through the front doors of the office. There will be no other way to get inside.”
