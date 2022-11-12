Groundbreaking for $100 million school in The Preserve

Chino Valley school board members Andrew Cruz (left), James Na (center) and Don Bridge (right) use ceremonial shovels to move dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for The Preserve II K-8 school, which is slated to open in July 2024 on East Preserve Loop, south of Pine Avenue, in Chino.  

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Thirteen years after the first school opened in The Preserve area of Chino, school district officials broke ground Thursday morning for a 12-acre, $100 million school, scheduled to open for the 2024-25 school year.

About 50 people attended the ceremony, including Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent Norm Enfield and school board members Andrew Cruz, James Na and Don Bridge.

