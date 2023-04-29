The City of Chino has completed the $19 million phase three expansion of its Eastside Water Treatment Facility, located at 7537 Schaefer Ave. in Ontario, which was constructed in 2015.

The facility is now equipped with nitrate removal equipment consisting of ion exchange treatment vessels and 123-TCP removal equipment, increasing the treatment capacity from 3,500 gallons per minute to 7,000 gallons per minute, or 10 million gallons of water per day.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.