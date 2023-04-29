The City of Chino has completed the $19 million phase three expansion of its Eastside Water Treatment Facility, located at 7537 Schaefer Ave. in Ontario, which was constructed in 2015.
The facility is now equipped with nitrate removal equipment consisting of ion exchange treatment vessels and 123-TCP removal equipment, increasing the treatment capacity from 3,500 gallons per minute to 7,000 gallons per minute, or 10 million gallons of water per day.
Dual brine pipelines were constructed to convey the brine waste resulting from the treatment process from the Eastside facility to a Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority lateral owned and operated by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA).
There are five phases planned for the facility. The next phase is the installment of the Well 11 transmission line, Well 16 rehabilitation, and Well 17 equipping projects that will be treated by this facility.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the region’s agricultural past and industrial uses have left a legacy of contaminants in the city’s groundwater, that has subsequently been regulated by the State Water Resources Control Board.
“While Chino has sufficient groundwater to meet current and future needs, treatment is a critical component,” said Mayor Ulloa. “Purchase of imported water can be unreliable and expensive. The use of locally treated groundwater is preferable over alternative sources to increase water supply reliability.”
According to a press release, the expansion will help meet current and future demands in Chino with a population of 95,000 residents and growing. The growth in The Preserve continues to fuel a significant increase in water demand that the water treatment facility will help the city meet.
A ribbon cutting was held April 18 at the treatment facility to commemorate the completion, which was attended by local and state representatives and staff and board members from local water agencies including the IEUA, Monte Vista Water District, Chino Basin Water Conservation District, Chino Basin Desalter Authority, and the Water Facilities Authority.
