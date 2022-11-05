Native American
Storytime
The Chino Branch Library will hold a Native American Heritage Month storytime with books, songs, and a craft at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at 13180 Central Ave.
Donors sought for
giveaway
A Thanksgiving Giveaway hosted by Lissa and Joe Fraga, in partnership with All American Car Wash and the City of Chino, will serve over 400 Chino Valley families with a Thanksgiving family meal and over 200 residents with a warm meal on Nov. 19. The giveaway event is booked but donors are still needed. Those looking to donate can contact Lissa Fraga at (805) 368-6950.
CHS’ 1997 title team to host celebration
The 1997 Chino High School football CIF-Southern Section championship team will host a 25th year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino.
Players from the 1997 team and anyone who ever played or coached for John Monger, the 1997 Chino High head coach, can attend.
Appetizers will be served and there will be a no-host bar.
During the 1997 high school football season, Chino High defeated J.W. North, 19-7, at Citrus College in Glendora to win the Division 4 championship.
It was Chino High’s second CIF championship in football after the 1948 win over Barstow for the Northern Division title.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 11 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot.
Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Fall rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Fall rehearsals are underway for the Chino Valley Community Chorus. ‘
The group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, located at 5665 Edison Ave. The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions and all musical abilities are accepted. Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Food kits
available
The City of Chino in partnership with Feeding America will provide food distributions from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays Nov. 21, and Dec. 19 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Food kits are available through the Senior Mobile Pantry Program to all ages. Proof of income and senior status is not required.
Food kits include fruit, vegetables, protein and more. Information: (909) 334-3271.
