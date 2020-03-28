Four employees at the California Institution for Men in Chino have tested positive for coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported this week.
The names, ages, cities of residences and ranks of the four California Institution for Men employees were not disclosed nor was the county in which they received their positive tests.
State officials said they are among 12 prison employees and one incarcerated inmate statewide confirmed to have contracted coronavirus.
Three employees work for the California State Prison in Sacramento, one works for Folsom State Prison, located about 20 miles north of Sacramento, and one each at California Health Care Facility in Stockton, the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility at State Prison in Corcoran, Wasco State Prison and San Quentin State Prison.
The inmate who tested positive is housed at the California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster, prison officials said.
A total of 167 inmates in the state have undergone the coronavirus test as of Champion press time Friday morning. Of the inmates receiving tests, two are housed at the Chino prison.
As of Friday, all staff and visitors entering state prisons and community correctional facilities will undergo an additional touchless temperature screening prior to being allowed to enter the facility.
Inmates who recently arrived at reception centers at any of California’s 33 men’s prisons from a county jail will be quarantined for 14 days, prison officials said.
“If at any point it is determined there is a potential exposure to the incarcerated population, the agency will restrict movement at the institution while a contact investigation is underway and quarantine those deemed at-risk for an observation period,” prison officials said in a statement.
“CDCR will coordinate with local public health officials for guidance with potential exposure notifications, contact investigation requirements and appropriate timelines to ensure safe returns to work following full recovery.”
The California Institution for Men is located at 14901 Central Ave. Inmates arriving at all state prisons will be screened for flu-like symptoms, including COVID-19, and employees will ask the inmate if they have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing.
Their temperatures will also be taken.
Should an inmate answer ‘yes’ to any question, or has a temperature of 100.4 or higher, they will be isolated.
Inmates will be quarantined if they recently arrived at the Reception Center from a county jail for 14 days if they answered ‘no’ to any of the questions.
“All other inmates returning to CDCR or transferring between prisons who answer ‘no’ to all of the screening questions may be housed as appropriate per custody and clinical protocol that does not require placing in quarantine,” according to the statement.
Prison officials have encouraged social distancing in the state’s prisons, limiting groups of 10 or more, and have provided additional space between bunks.
Scheduled movements between inmates have been minimized to help prevent the mixing of people from different housing areas, encouraged social distancing during yard time and dining schedules have been adjusted to allow more time for cleaning and disinfecting of dining halls.
Prison employees will carry up to two ounces of hand sanitizer and inmates have been provided additional soap and hospital-grade disinfectant, officials said.
“All CDCR institutions have been instructed to conduct additional deep-cleaning efforts in high-traffic, high volume areas, including visiting and health care facilities,” the statement reads. “Additional hand sanitizer dispensing stations are being procured and will be placed inside adult institutions' entrances and visiting areas.”
