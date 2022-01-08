The Chino Hills Flag Design Contest Committee has recommended a revision of a design submitted by a resident for a new city flag.
The Chino Hills City Council will make a decision during the 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday in council chambers.
The committee chose three images out of 49 contest entries submitted by residents for first, second, and third place.
The three entries then went through a series of revisions as recommended by the committee.
The committee then chose the design, shown at right, which is the revised version of the entry that won second place.
If the City Council decides to select and approve a new flag, staff will bring back a resolution to officially adopt the new flag.
The committee recommends that the original city logo remain on the official city tile, according to a city staff report.
If a new flag design is chosen, the original city flag will be displayed at City Hall.
To view the original and revised versions of the three winners, visit chinohills.org, scroll down to the “agenda and minutes” icon, click on the Jan. 11, 2022 link, and scroll to Item 16.
