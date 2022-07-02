Ten more city-owned utility boxes in Chino Hills were wrapped with vinyl photographs on June 20.
There are now 20 utility boxes that have been wrapped as part of the city’s Utility Box Art Program.
This round was funded by the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
Other locations include: Grand Avenue at Calle San Marcos, Chino Hills Parkway at Village Center Drive, Peyton Drive at Bulldog Way, Peyton at Glen Ridge Drive, Soquel Canyon Parkway at Pinehurst Drive, Soquel Canyon Parkway at Pomona Rincon Road, Butterfield Ranch Road at Slate Drive, and Butterfield Ranch Road at Mystic Canyon Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.