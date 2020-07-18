The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority met online Wednesday for less than an hour to discuss the third-quarter budget.
The authority consists of councilpersons and officials from the cities of Chino Hills, Industry and Diamond Bar who meet monthly to discuss the governance of the land.
The City of Industry transferred ownership of the undeveloped cattle ranch to the authority in 2019 with a deed restriction limiting the use of the land for open space, public use, or preservation.
Councilman Ray Marquez, vice chairman of the Authority, questioned the cost of painting the caretaker’s home for $18,803. Mr. Marquez said he was concerned the Authority wasn’t able to have input on the matter until after the fact.
City of Industry city manager Troy Helling, who serves as executive director of the Authority, said he cannot bring everything to the board but will be mindful to do so in the future.
He is authorized to spend up to $25,000 without the Authority’s approval.
Mr. Helling said the cost was high because the exterior paint contained lead that needed remediation.
He provided invoices the following day showing that Watson Painting Corporation in Riverside, which specializes in lead abatement, was the lowest of three bidders.
The company is a California Department of Health Services certified lead abatement contractor, according to a description provided by its president.
Watson’s original bid was $17,822 but a change order for additional redwood siding replacement in the amount of $981 bumped up the contract.
Environmental Remediation Contractors submitted a $25,100 proposal and Alfredo De La Torre Construction submitted a $26,675 proposal.
Councilman Peter Rogers, Authority member, said caretaker Cherie Wood came into Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office where he is a district director to inform him her house was burglarized.
Mr. Rogers said Ms. Wood asked for Mr. Hagman’s help, stating she needed enhanced security. Mr. Rogers said he told Ms. Wood her home is not in Mr. Hagman’s jurisdiction.
Police records show the house was burglarized at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority spends approximately $36,000 a year for security.
The firm, Industry Security Services, Inc., has no connections with the City of Industry, Mr. Helling said.
The service consists of one man in a four-wheel drive truck who drives through the 2,500-acre property two hours in the morning and two hours in the late afternoon.
Mr. Helling said he will look into the security situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.