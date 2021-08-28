Affordable senior apartment project eyed for overflow lot in Chino Hills

The City of Chino Hills is considering an affordable senior housing apartment project for the 2-acre parcel of land on the southwest corner of Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive.
The vacant lot is sometimes used for overflow parking for the Chino Hills Community Park because of its proximity to the park.
The city council on Aug. 10 voted to approve a two-year agreement with two additional one-year renewal options with Keyser Marston Associates, Inc. in an amount up to $42,790 to provide support in the procurement of the project.
“The need for senior-oriented housing, and specifically affordable senior housing, has been identified in past and the current draft city housing elements,” said Joann Lombardo, Chino Hills Community Development Director.
An affordable senior housing project has also been discussed as a potential use of the city’s affordable housing fund, which was established in 2006, she said.
Recently, the city received a State Housing and Community Development (HCD) grant in the amount of $177,285.
The grant will be applied toward the feasibility and potentially the development of an affordable senior housing project, Ms. Lombardo said.
She said the overflow parking site is being considered because of its location near the Community Center.
“Although small, it may be just large enough to accommodate senior housing,” she said.
Feasibility of the project will depend on several issues, including financial viability, site size and configuration, parking and circulation, and finding a qualified affordable senior housing developer that can successfully build and manage the housing, Ms. Lombardo said.
The city chose Keyser Marston Associates, Inc. because of its experience in helping cities implement affordable housing projects and its long-standing relationship with the city.
The firm has also assisted the city in developing its affordable housing-in-lieu fee program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.