A contract to install seven electric vehicle charging stations at three city of Chino locations was approved by the city council at its meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting was held via livestreaming, by teleconference and on cable television channels to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order to help stem the cases of coronavirus.
The council awarded a $202,516 contract to Braughton Construction, Inc. of Rancho Cucamonga to install the stations at the city hall west parking lot on Sixth Street, just north of Chino Avenue; in the city hall emergency management team parking lot (the former Chino Police Department parking lot) on Chino Avenue, east of Sixth Street; and at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, along Ninth Street, between Chino Avenue and C Street.
The charging stations will include three dual-port stations and four single-port stations to be used to charge the city’s electric fleet and for paid use by the public.
Braughton was the lowest “responsible” bidder of six contractors, according to Linda Reich, director of community services, in a report to the council.
The city received a $103,868 grant from South Coast Air Quality Management District to purchase and install the charging stations, and the city is providing $106,039 for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.