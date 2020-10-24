Apartment complex sold in Chino Hills

The Crossings at Chino Hills, a 346-unit high-density apartment complex on the northeast corner of Fairfield Ranch Road and Monte Vista Avenue, east of the 71 Freeway, has been acquired by Irvine-based Advanced Real Estate Services, Inc. for $130 million.
According to a report in Connect Media, an online platform covering commercial real estate news, the apartments were purchased by Advanced Real Estate with “1031 exchange funds” from a recent sale of a large mobile home park in Huntington Beach.
The IRS code 1031 allows investors to avoid paying capital gains taxes when an investment property is sold and the money reinvested in a property of like kind.
The property, across the street from the Chino Hills Hindu Temple, was constructed by Bridge Investment Group in 2018 and 2019.
The Crossings at Chino Hills include a pool, clubhouse, gym, turf soccer field, dog park, EV charging stations, package lockers, business center and playground.
