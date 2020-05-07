Two men arrested Wednesday after a theft at an Albertson’s market in Chino Hills were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and later released.
One of the suspects was released on the state’s $0 bail policy for most misdemeanor and felony arrestees and the other was released with a citation, Deputy K. Phaphui said.
Deputies went to the Albertson’s at 3255 Grand Ave., at Peyton Drive, on a report of a theft and a witness pointed out of the one suspects - identified as Nestor Peter Sanchez, 32, a transient from Rialto- who ran and led the deputies on a short foot pursuit before he was caught.
A second suspect - Jon Joseph Hernandez, a 46-year-old transient from Victorville - was arrested after he was found hiding in bushes.
“Stolen property was located and returned to the store,” Deputy Phaphui said.
Mr. Hernandez was in possession of a knife, the deputy added. He was released from the West Valley Detention Center on $0 at 11:38 p.m., according to jail records.
Mr. Sanchez, who was booked on a shoplifting charge and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, was released from the same jail at 11:37 p.m.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.