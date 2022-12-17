A six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The 1½-hour sessions, held on Wednesdays, will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.