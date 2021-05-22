A Chino police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon when his patrol car and a train collided in the 12500 block of Roswell Avenue, just south of Walnut Avenue in Chino.
The name of the officer was not disclosed.
“We generally do not release the names of the people involved in traffic collisions,” Chief Wes Simmons said Wednesday. “I can share that the officer has been with our department for just over a year and half and was released from the hospital last night after receiving treatment for minor injuries to the leg. On a personal note, I am grateful the officer was not more seriously hurt.”
The police officer was among several officers responding to a traffic collision that was reported at Roswell and Schaefer avenues at 3:15 p.m., said City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro.
“While responding to a call for service, a solo officer in a marked unit collided with a Union Pacific train while the unit was southbound on Roswell Avenue,” the spokeswoman said.
The officer was treated at the scene by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics before being taken to an undisclosed hospital, Mrs. Castro said.
She said the officer suffered minor injuries. No one on the train was hurt.
The front of the SUV-type patrol car suffered major front-end damage, and minor damage was reported to the front of the train.
It appeared the patrol car’s airbags deployed.
Chino police and the California Highway Patrol closed Walnut Avenue from Roswell to East End avenues and Roswell from Walnut to Farndon avenues.
That set of train tracks begins at Benson and Chino avenues, extends along Chino Avenue and crosses Monte Vista Avenue.
The track continues in a northwest direction across Riverside Drive, Pipeline Avenue, Roswell, Walnut, underneath the 60 Freeway and continues north into Pomona.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash because it took place in the unincorporated area of Chino.
Anyone with information can call the CHP’s Rancho Cucamonga station at (909) 980-3994.
