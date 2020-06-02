Chino police officers issued five citations to drivers and riders May 27 during a motorcycle safety enforcement operation in the city.
A similar operation is scheduled for Friday, June 5, police said Tuesday.
Violations included speeding, cell phone use and equipment violations, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
One person had their motorcycle towed after being found without a proper license.
“Motorcyclists can be hard to spot, so it is important to always look twice for them before changing lanes,” Sgt. Olden said. “Riders should also make themselves visible, so drivers know they are there.”
Drivers should also keep a safe distance and speed and always use signals when turning or changing lanes. Signal lights should be activated well in advance of changing lanes, Sgt. Olden said.
Motorcyclists should wear a Department of Transportation compliant helmet and protective gear.
Sgt. Olden said funding for the enforcement operations comes from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
