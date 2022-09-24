‘Newsies’ comes to Seventh Street Theatre

The play ‘Newsies’ will showcase (from left) Ryan Smith as Jack Kelly, Charlotte Rumbaugh as Les and Andrew Landeros as Davey.

 Photo by Jennifer Navares

The Tony-winning musical “Newsies” about the newsboy strike of 1899 in New York City will open at the Seventh Street Theatre on Friday, Oct. 7 and run four weekends in October.

The Chino Community Children’s Theatre production is based on the Disney film from the early 1990s featuring people and places of the time interspersed with fictionalized ones to bring turn-of-the-century New York to life.

