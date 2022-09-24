‘Newsies’ comes to Seventh Street Theatre

The Tony-winning musical “Newsies” about the newsboy strike of 1899 in New York City will open at the Seventh Street Theatre on Friday, Oct. 7 and run four weekends in October.
The Chino Community Children’s Theatre production is based on the Disney film from the early 1990s featuring people and places of the time interspersed with fictionalized ones to bring turn-of-the-century New York to life.
The award-winning music was written by composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Jack Feldman.
The play is directed by Shawna and Doug Rumbaugh.
Evening shows are at 7 p.m. Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 9, 16, and 23.
Children’s Theatre productions sell out quickly so patrons are encouraged to reserve their seats early.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Tickets are available at the box office at 13123 Seventh St. in Chino or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Information: visit the theatre’s website or social media @CCCTBbuzz or call (909) 590-1149.
