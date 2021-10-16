A small group of 10 Chino Valley Rotarians hosted Chino Valley’s first Lobsterfest Sept. 19 at the Chino Fairgrounds with more than 600 guests and raised nearly $15,000, which will be given to local non-profit groups in Chino and Chino Hills.
The event, originally scheduled in 2020, was delayed to 2021 due to Coronavirus regulations, said Rotarian and Chino Valley Chamber president Zeb Welborn.
To modernize the club and its fundraising efforts, past Chino Valley Rotary President Rick Bui envisioned Lobsterfest and presented the idea during his term as president, Mr. Welborn said.
Current Rotary Club president Deanna Trang led the effort to bring Mr. Bui’s vision to life, he said.
Attendees enjoyed live music, drinks and smoked lobster.
“With no previous event planning experience, Mr. Bui and Ms. Trang sold out the event,” Mr. Welborn said. “As a nonprofit that serves the local community of Chino Valley and neighboring communities, the Rotary Club of Chino Valley will invest these funds back into the community.”
