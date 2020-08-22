Several people living in a barn on a property in the unincorporated area of Chino were displaced after it burned early Tuesday morning, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.
“The fire district’s Community Liasion Officer was called out to assist the displaced residents find temporary shelter. The American Red Cross assisted,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
Firefighters were called at 4:10 a.m. on a report of a fire at 11511 Ramona Ave., north of Francis Avenue.
“A large barn was fully engulfed in fire. The barn had multiple occupants inside and firefighters made sure they were all out,” Mrs. De Guevara said.
No injuries were reported.
“There were downed power lines to the south and a second structure on the property was also threatened by the fire,” the spokeswoman said. “The second building suffered minor damage, but firefighters kept the main fire from spreading to that building.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
