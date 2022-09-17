Fire destroys hangar at Chino Airport
Chino Valley Fire photo

Chino Valley Fire District firefighters battle a second-alarm fire early last Saturday morning at a hangar at the Chino Airport. The 1:53 a.m. blaze caused extensive damage to the building and a small airplane. The hangar at 7000 Merrill Ave. was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, fueled by fiberglass parts that were kept inside the building. Firefighters remained on scene throughout the afternoon for extensive mop up work, fire officials  said. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

