Teens gain civic experience with Chino programs

Teen volunteers Sydney Reyes, a senior at Ayala High School, and Adrie Villa, a senior at Don Lugo High School, grew up in Chino and said they were constantly in awe of the community events held by their city.
“I grew up watching the people in the green jackets [community services staff] around the city, it seemed like they were celebrities or heroes,” Sydney said. “Getting to be on the same level as those individuals who work so hard is a great feeling.”
Adrie, 17, applied for the Chino Teen Advisory Committee (TAC) after her mother came across a Facebook post that the committee was accepting applications.
“I didn’t know very much about the behind-the-scenes work that went on at the city,” Adrie said. “So being able to have many opportunities to volunteer within the city and see all the work that goes into it is really great.”
Both joined TAC, a 12-member committee that promotes community and local government involvement, in 2020 to serve two-year terms. They also joined the Teen Opportunity Program (TOP), a program for teen volunteers, the same year.
Sydney, who recently turned 18, serves as the chairperson for TAC where she leads meetings held at council chambers and calls up votes if needed. Adrie works as the secretary for TAC and is responsible for taking the minutes that Sydney uses to report to the Community Services Commission.
“They work hand-in-hand together,” Sydney said. “With TAC, you’re amplifying the voice of your peers. And with TOP, you’re able to do the behind-the-scenes work in the community.”
TOP members set up equipment at community events, operate booths, assist with youth sports, help with crafts for afterschool programs, and volunteer at events at the Chino Youth Museum.
“Volunteering has been like stepping into the real world and getting a taste of working with people who are also passionate about what you’re doing,” Sydney said.
TOP meetings, led by Community Service Coordinators Nikki Hendricks and Jessica Singletary at the Chino Teen Center, consist of introductions, icebreakers, games, and sign-ups for volunteer opportunities.
“Not only are we getting opportunities to volunteer in the community, but we’re also building a network of friends from schools that we typically wouldn’t connect with,” Sydney said.
Adrie said both TOP and TAC have prepared her for the professional world.
“You have to dress and act professionally since you’re a voice for teens while representing the city,” Adrie said. “During meetings we’ve had discussions about how to approach an interview, how to be professional, and how to interact with children.”
Adrie said it’s important for teens to participate in community service, especially those who plan on applying for college. She said she received scholarships based on her volunteer hours.
Sydney said participating in both programs has been more than a resume padder.
“You learn so much and it’s just a great opportunity to get a feel of professionalism within the community,” Sydney said.
TAC will host a hygiene donation drop-off drive for the Community CARE Closet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 22, March 1, and March 8 at the Ayala Park Operations Center where new hygiene items such as 2-in-1 shampoo, deodorant, and body wash will be collected.
TAC has organized a canned food drive and held a blanket drive for the HOPE program and Priceless Pets.
In addition to hosting TOP meetings, the teen center serves as an afterschool recreation program for students.
“The teen center is a safe place for students to have fun and engage with other teens in the community,” Community Services Manager Ted Bistarkey said.
The center, which features a kitchen, TV and gaming system, an array of books, multiple tables and chairs, and craft supplies, provides teens with homework help, tutoring, paint nights, cooking club meetings, visual and performing art activities, and educational workshops for teens.
Mr. Bistarkey said the monthly costs for the afterschool program are $6 for Chino residents and $16 for non-residents. The center offers shuttle services at $25 per month for residents and $35 for non-residents for students enrolled at Chino High School, Don Lugo High School, Magnolia Junior High School, Ramona Junior High School, and Briggs Fundamental School, he said.
Mr. Bistarkey said the city plans to reach out to more teens in the community through social media and outreach at schools. He said the program plans to host more field trips, volunteer recognition lunches, and activities suggested by teens.
For information on teen programming, call the Neighborhood Activity Center at (909) 334-3260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.