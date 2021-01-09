The 20th annual Run for Russ 5K event, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 in downtown Chino.
Runners and walkers can start their 5K race anytime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing.
Face coverings will be required.
Participants can also opt to take part virtually.
Cost is $30 if registered by Friday, Feb. 5. On race day, cost rises to $35. Groups of 10 or more have a cost of $25 per person and children under age 12 can run for $20.
Registrants will receive a Russ Miller Memorial T-shirt.
The run was first held in 2001, a year after Officer Miller was struck and killed by a drunk driver while on a routine traffic stop at 12th Street and Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
Annually, the race draws between 700 and 1,100 participants. Information: runfor russ2021.racewire.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.