Priceless Pet Rescue in Chino Hills will host an adult prom from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization.
Cost is $50. The event will feature dancing, a photo booth, full bar, light snacks, a raffle and a silent auction.
Information: pricelesspe trescue.org.
