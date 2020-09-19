BK on the way
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A Burger King fast-food restaurant is under construction at Crossroads Entertainment Center in Chino Hills at the corner of Chino Avenue and Crossroads Center. The City of Chino Hills issued permits last month for a new 4,050-square-foot commercial shell building, where Burger King will occupy 2,258-square-feet and the remaining 1,792-square-feet will be divided into one or more retail suites, said building official Winston Ward.

