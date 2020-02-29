After weeks of finding their mailboxes crammed with political flyers and viewing ads in newspapers, social media and on television, the state’s voters will get their say at the Tuesday, March 3 presidential primary.
The day is also known as “Super Tuesday” because it is the election day when the greatest number of U.S. states hold primary elections and caucuses.
Thirteen state primaries and the American Samoa caucuses will take place Tuesday, totaling 1,344 pledged delegates or 33.8 percent of the nationwide total.
On Chino Valley ballots are candidates for president; Congressional District 35, State Assembly District 52 and Democratic Central Committee 52, which include Chino; Congressional District 39, State Senate District 29 and State Assembly District 55, which include Chino Hills; Chaffey College Governing Board Area 5 and Republican Central Committee District 4, which include both Chino and Chino Hills; and Superior Court judges.
The top two vote-getters, no matter their party, in the Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly elections will move on to the Nov. 5, 2020 consolidated election for the final vote.
Also on the ballot is the statewide Proposition 13, which, if passed, authorizes $15 billion in state obligation bonds for construction and modernization of public education facilities. The measure would also allow the state to put new limits on fees collected by school districts from residential developers to defray the costs of building school facilities, according to the state legislative analyst’s office.
Early voting
Voters do not have to wait for Tuesday to vote. Beginning Feb. 3, voters were able to obtain and cast a ballot at the Registrar of Voters office, 777 E. Rialto Ave., San Bernardino. Five additional early voting sites are open in Apple Valley, Joshua Tree, Lake Arrowhead, Ontario and Victorville. A Vote Early page, listing locations, dates and hours of Early Vote sites for the election is available on the Registrar of Voters’ website: https://www.sb countyelections.com/Elec tions/2020/0303.aspx.
Mail ballots, regular ballots and county voter guides were mailed out earlier this year. The guides include a simple ballot, candidate statements, local measure information, and voting instructions.
Voters can access the guide by visiting the Registrar of Voters website, www.SBCountyElections.com, and clicking on the Elections menu tab.
The county’s purchase of a new voting system has caused one small change to the voting process: voters will fill in an oval to the left of the name of the candidate of their choice. In prior elections, votes were cast by drawing a line through two ends of an arrow located to the right of the candidate’s name.
The Registrar is promising a more efficient check-in process for people who prefer to cast a ballot in person on Election Day. Poll workers will find voter names using new Poll Pads, instead of searching through a paper roster.
Voters can find their assigned polling place on the back cover of their Voter Information Guide, by using the My Elections Gateway application on the Registrar of Voters website or by calling 387-8300.
Voters who missed the voter registration deadline can still register and vote in person at the Registrar of Voters office or at an Early Vote site on or before Election Day. The voter will be given a provisional ballot to cast. It is recommended that individuals complete the conditional registration process prior to Election Day.
Key dates
The remaining key dates for the election, according to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters, are:
March 3 – Election Day
March 4 – Canvass of the election begins
April 1 – Deadline to complete the official canvass and certify results
The candidates
Candidates for elections that affect the Chino Valley are:
United States Congressional District 35 (Chino, Fontana, Montclair, Ontario and Pomona), incumbent Norma J. Torres of Pomona, a Democrat; and independent filmmaker Mike Cargile of Pomona, a Republican.
United States Congressional District 39 (Chino Hills, Fullerton, La Habra, La Habra Heights, Brea, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, Yorba Linda, Diamond Bar, Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights), incumbent Gil Cisneros of Yorba Linda, a Democrat; journalist Steve Cox of Chino (grew up in Chino Hills), no party preference designated; and small business owner Young Kim of La Habra, a Republican.
State Senate District 29 (Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, Rowland Heights, Walnut, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, Cypress, La Habra, La Palma, Placentia, Stanton, Yorba Linda, and parts of Industry, Anaheim and West Covina), incumbent Ling Ling Chang of Diamond Bar, a Republican; journalist/nonprofit chairperson Joseph Cho, a Democrat; and veterans advocate Josh Newman of Fullerton, a Democrat.
State Assembly District 52 (Chino, Pomona, Montclair, Ontario), incumbent Freddie Rodriguez of Pomona, a Democrat; account technician Toni Holle of Chino, a Republican.
State Assembly District 55 (Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, Rowland Heights, Walnut, Brea, La Habra, Placentia, Yorba Linda, and parts of Industry and West Covina), incumbent Phillip Chen of Diamond Bar, a Republican; and Walnut mayor Andrew E. Rodriguez, a Democrat.
Member, Chaffey College Governing Board Area 5 (Chino, Chino Hills), incumbent Gloria Negrete McLeod of Chino; retiree and community leader Wayne R. Scaggs of Chino Hills; Michael Peter Molokwu of Chino, no job information provided.
Member, Republican Central Committee District 4 (Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario, Montclair, Upland), incumbent and government affairs director Roman Gabriel Nava of Chino Hills; incumbent and Chino Valley Unified School Board member James Na of Chino Hills; incumbent and Chino Valley Unified School Board member Andrew Cruz of Chino; incumbent and small businessman/consultant Benjamin Lopez of Montclair; legislative field representative Tyler James Ferrari; retired information technology specialist Candice Cetrone of Upland; and information officer David Matza.
Member, Democratic Central Committee District 52 (Chino, Ontario, Pomona, Montclair), incumbent and teacher Chris “Christopher” Robles of Upland; correctional counselor Diane Boudreaux; teacher Camille Butts; and student Jocelyn Betancourt Herrada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.