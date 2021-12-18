A logo capturing the serenity of Tres Hermanos Ranch was chosen as the favorite by the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority (THCA) during a meeting on Wednesday night at Diamond Bar City Council Chambers.
Small changes will be made based on input from committee members, such as enhancing the colors for more vibrancy, adding depth to the reservoir, and reshaping the two trees at the right to better resemble oaks.
A logo featuring three Longhorns was also well-received but not selected because the cattle appeared to dominate the logo.
Executive director Daniel Fox and city manager of Diamond Bar, said although a future vision for Tres Hermanos has yet to be defined, there was a consensus to include the natural landscape, a Longhorn, and a subtle rising or setting sun.
When different or additional uses of the property are implemented, separate or modified logos may be developed, he said.
The City of Industry transferred ownership of the ranch to the Authority in 2019. Of the 2,500 acres that straddle both sides of Grand Avenue, 1,750 acres are in Chino Hills and 695 acres are in Diamond Bar.
