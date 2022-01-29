Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran told residents at the Jan. 11 council meeting that if they are going to stay serious about opposing state housing mandates they should get involved with an initiative called “Our Neighborhood Voices” that would allow local land use and zoning laws to override conflicting state laws.
Councilwoman Moran addressed a crowd that came out to oppose the placement of 220 housing units on the Caballero ranch on Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino Hills.
“We need your help and your signatures,” she told the audience. “Reach out to any of us if you’re interested because it doesn’t stop here. We have to keep working hard for all of our communities.”
The initiative would put a Constitutional amendment on the statewide November ballot to make zoning and land use locally controlled.
It would prevent the state legislature from passing laws invalidating voter-approved local land-use and zoning initiatives.
The Ontario City Council passed a resolution on Dec. 21 in support of the initiative, according to Ontario spokesperson Dan Bell.
Mrs. Moran said the City of Chino Hills will also work to pass a resolution in support of the initiative.
The initiative is intended to stop the state legislature from passing laws that take away the authority of cities to determine the housing and land use policies that best suit their communities instead of “one-size-fits-all” mandates from the state, according to a City of Ontario staff report.
On Jan. 6, the Regional Council of the Southern California Association of Governments, known as SCAG, also voted to support the resolution, which still needs nearly 1 million signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
Chino Hills resident Luis Esparza told the council Tuesday that he signed up to receive petitions at ourneigh borhoodvoices.com.
