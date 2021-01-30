The City of Chino Hills has extended facility closures until Feb. 28 because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Extended closures include the Chino Hills Community Center, McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, Sleepy Hollow Community Center, the Mystic Canyon Building in Butterfield, and Grand Avenue Park Community Building and staff offices.
City officials also extended the closures of basketball courts and hockey rinks through Feb. 28 becaue of the close physical contact inherent in these sports, said spokesperson Denise Cattern.
Street sweeping parking enforcement will not resume without notice, at least through Feb. 28, she said.
Visitors to Chino Hills parks are encouraged to follow the recommended precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance of at least six feet from persons of different hosueholds, hand washing frequently, and limiting gatherings.
If park facilities are crowded, visitors are encouraged to return at another time to avoid crowds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.