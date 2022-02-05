Junior high school students may be happy about sleeping in next year, but their working parents may not be as enthused.
The Chino Valley School Board on Thursday voted to select a schedule where junior high students would attend school from 9:12 a.m. to 3:15 p.m, elementary school students would attend from 7:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and high school students would start at 8:35 a.m. and end at 3:22 p.m.
The board selected the schedule, referred to as Option E, after a survey created by a task force revealed that this option was collectively favored by families and employees out of five options.
Board members James Na and Andrew Cruz abstained from voting, with Mr. Na stating his abstention was to make a point that he would not support “the very low-quality office holders in Sacramento” who voted for SB 328, thinking it would improve the quality of education.
SB328 was signed into law by Gov. Newsom in 2019, mandating that junior high students begin class no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school students begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m., based on research that teens need nine hours of sleep each night.
Mr. Na said students cite hard work, parental support, teachers, and principals as reasons for achievement, not the time they wake up.
The task force met three times and deliberated on every option, taking into account the minimum of 45 minutes needed between elementary and secondary start and end times for bus service.
Supt. Norm Enfield said the district waited as long as possible to change the schedule hoping that the legislature would delay or repeal the law. “We’re at a point where we do need to make a decision,” he said.
Task force member Sonjia Shaw and president of Parent Advocacy for Chino Valley said the new schedule will cause stress on families and single parents trying to get their children to three different school sites.
“This is going to be a big giant mess because we don’t have enough bus drivers,” she said.
A resolution proposed by board president Christina Gagnier asking the legislature to delay the implementation date will be reworded to request that the law be rescinded and brought back for further review at the next board meeting.
