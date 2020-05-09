The Ayres Hotel in Chino Hills, located adjacent to Lowe’s on Chino Hills Parkway, will house first responders who have been exposed to coronavirus and need to self-isolate.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Ayres Hotel on Tuesday in the amount of $1,004,400, with the term ending June 14.
The county also entered into a contract with Ayres Hotels in Redlands and Barstow.
First responders include public health personnel, medical health professionals, law enforcement and fire personnel and any other first responders.
The individuals will not have been tested positive for the coronavirus but will have been exposed to it, said county spokesman David Wert.
They will stay a maximum of 14 days unless an extension is requested.
There have been no bookings so far, Mr. Wert said.
No other facilities in Chino or Chino Hills are being considered for lodging, he said.
Mr. Wert said the contract is between the county and the hotel, not the city of Chino Hills.
“The hotel contacted the county about making itself available for this purpose,” Mr. Wert said.
City manager Benjamin Montgomery said he was informed about the agreement by a county representative and he informed the city council.
He said the city will receive the transient occupancy tax.
According to the agreement, the daily room rate will be $90, not including the transient occupancy tax. The county will procure and arrange for meals that will be delivered to the occupant’s door by a county contracted food service agent and hotel staff.
They will knock on the door or telephone to announce the food delivery and will not be required to enter the room.
The general manager of the Ayres Hotel in Chino Hills did not respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.