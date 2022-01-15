’The Inland Empire Utilities District (IEUA), a regional wastewater treatment agency, will adjust its boundaries based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
Residents are invited to join virtual community workshops from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 to learn about the process and provide input.
For links to the workshops, visit ieua.org/redistricting.
