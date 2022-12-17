Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Theft, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:35 a.m.
Mail theft, 4800 block of Liberty Street, 11:59 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 11 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Theft, 15000 block of Van Vliet Avenue, 1 p.m.
Identity theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 3:25 p.m.
Theft, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 14500 block of Hillsdale Street, 5:39 p.m.
Robbery, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
Fraud, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of 18th Street, 8:55 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Marsh Avenue, noon.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
Theft, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:47 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5300 block of Phillips Boulevard, 7:27 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 13700 block of Euclid Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10:34 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Vandalism, 13700 block of Oaks Avenue, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Saratoga Place, 4:46 a.m.
Vandalism, 5200 block of Lincoln Avenue, 4:52 a.m.
Mail theft, 3700 block of Garat Court, 7:21 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Lincoln Avenue, 8:24 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8900 block of Merrill Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
Retail theft with intent to sell, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 14800 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Maxon Lane, 8:40 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Riverside Drive and Mountain Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Theft, 13000 block of Seventh Street, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 1:06 a.m.
Burglary, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5:12 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:21 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 5400 block of Chino Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Monte Vista Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 11:36 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 12
Theft, 4300 block of Rushmore Court, 4 a.m.
Robbery, 12400 block of Russell Avenue, 4:36 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Mail theft, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 3:15 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Identity theft, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 4:42 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Canyon Terrace Drive, 7:51 p.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Tern Street, 8:27 p.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Olympic View Drive, 9:57 p.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Norte Vista Drive, 11:13 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Burglary, 5600 block of Park Drive, 7:38 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 7:39 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 8:14 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 9:03 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 10 a.m.
Burglary, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:04 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:29 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Turquoise Circle, 3:24 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 15100 block of Calle Verano, 3:39 p.m.
Attempted robbery, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 4:31 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 13800 block of Peyton Drive, 10:48 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:55 a.m.
Fraud, 14900 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 10:07 a.m.
Identity theft, 16800 block of Hay Drive, 11:34 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:47 p.m.
Fraudulent credit application, 2000 block of Deer Haven Drive, 5:10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Rimrock Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
Burglary, 2900 block of Buckhaven Road, 9:01 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 12
Under the influence, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Assault, Butterfield Ranch Road and Brookwood Lane, 2:42 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Cottonwood Trail, 4:37 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Chadwick Court, 5:19 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:50 a.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Burglary, 15900 block of Ranch House Road, 5:48 p.m.
