A police pursuit that started and quickly ended in the Preserve area in Chino Monday night concluded with the arrest of a 28-year-old Corona man, who is suspected of using his pickup truck to ram a Chino Police patrol car during the chase.
Christopher Edward Barclay was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and vandalism, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Mr. Barclay was released on bail at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. A court date has not been scheduled.
A Chino police officer stopped the driver of a Dodge truck at 10:54 p.m. in the 8100 block of Kimball Avenue, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“The truck yielded momentarily and fled before the officer could contact the driver,” he said. “The officer initiated a pursuit and additional officers responded to assist.”
At one point, the truck stopped after hitting a curb and two trees.
When an officer stopped his patrol car behind the Dodge, the driver quickly backed up and used the truck the strike the police car just as the officer was getting out, the sergeant said.
The officer was not hurt.
Again, the driver fled.
He stopped in the 8500 block of Founders Grove Street in the Preserve area and ran.
“He was later located hiding in the area,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
