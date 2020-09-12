Dignitaries from the cities of Chino, Chino Hills, and the Omnitrans Board of Directors gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at Chino Hills City Hall to celebrate the launch of OmniRide and unveil the new ADA accessible vehicle in the Chino Valley. Shown are (from left) Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers, First Transit General Manager Laura Sampson, First Transit Director of Business Development Rashidi Barnes, Omnitrans CEO/General Manager Erin Rogers. Omnitrans Board of Directors Vice Chairman Javier John Dutrey, Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa who is an Omnitrans board member, Chino Hills Mayor Art Bennett, Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran who is an Omnitrans board member, First Transit Senior Director of Business Development George Lee, and First Transit Director of Business Development Dave Smith. First Transit is the operator contracted by Omnitrans for the OmniRide service.
Information: omnitrans.org/omniride.
