LifeStream Blood Bank, which supplies blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals and often holds several blood drives each week in the Chino Valley, is undergoing a severe decline in blood donations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to spokesman Don Escalante.
In the last two weeks, 80 LifeStream blood drives at schools, businesses and government offices have been cancelled, resulting in a loss of about 5,000 pints of blood expected to be collected, he said.
“The COVID-19 public health crisis is already impacting the local and national blood supply,” said Joe Chaffin, M.D., LifeStream’s chief medical officer. “It is absolutely crucial that blood donors continue to donate to help us make sure enough blood is available for patients who need it.”
All LifeStream donor centers (San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, Moreno Valley, La Quinta and Rancho Mirage) are open regular hours.
Healthy individuals are urged to call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org to set an appointment; walk-ins are welcome.
“LifeStream donor centers and mobile drives are not large social gatherings that local and state officials are recommending be closed,” said Dr. Chaffin. “They are tightly controlled environments designed to keep donors safe.”
“According to the Centers for Disease Control, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is currently low, and blood donation is particularly low-risk,” he said. “LifeStream follows FDA-regulated procedures, and our staff adheres to rigorous safety protocols. We have strengthened our cleaning procedures and minimized opportunities to touch shared surfaces.”
LifeStream requests individuals not donate blood if they have visited countries at highest risk of transmission of the coronavirus within the past 28 days, have had a coronavirus infection, been directly exposed to someone suspected of having a coronavirus infection, or if they want a test for the virus.
The blood banks do not test for the virus that causes coronavirus at their sites.
“Many hospitalized patients rely completely on blood donors, since they are the only source for blood,” Dr. Chaffin said. “Our staff stands ready to safely collect blood from donors who are healthy and well.”
