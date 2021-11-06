Howard Cattle Elementary School students in Chino presented a Wall of Honor to recognize their family members and friends serving in the military. A committee consisting of Jennifer Raglin, Sandra Maughan, Johanna Andre and Adriana Dominguez will have the wall displayed Monday, Nov. 8 through Nov. 10 in honor of Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11, which is a non-school day. Seventy-six students and staff contributed the wall, listing names and branches of the Veterans, and if they were involved in any wars. Photos of the Veterans were included.
