A Chino Hills police photo of a Chevrolet Sedan caught under a Freightliner truck on Carbon Canyon Road generated a new round of protests from residents about big rigs that are unable to navigate the S-curves.
The accident occurred Monday, April 12 at about 7:30 a.m. when the truck approached the S-turn at the intersection of Azurite Drive at the same time the vehicle was traveling east.
According to Chino Hills Police Captain John Walker, the Freightliner crossed over the double yellow lines in violation of California Vehicle Code 21460 and collided with the Chevrolet.
“The Chevrolet was pushed back several feet,” he said.
Nobody was injured.
Although Carbon Canyon Road (State Route 142) is a state highway, the Chino Hills Police Department provides regular patrols of the area, supplemental traffic enforcement, and issues citations for California Vehicle Code violations, said Capt. Walker.
Councilman Art Bennett, who was on Carbon Canyon Road when the accident occurred, brought up the incident during Tuesday’s Chino Hills City Council meeting stating that residents are assuming the council is ignoring the issue.
“We know the real reason and I would like our city manager to reiterate the situation with Caltrans, Carbon Canyon Road, and what we can or cannot do to relieve these kinds of issues,” Mr. Bennett said.
City manager Benjamin Montgomery said the city has been working with Caltrans and lobbying at all levels to restrict truck traffic.
He said even though trucks are allowed on Carbon Canyon Road, (a designated truck route), it’s impossible for them to make tight turns without crossing the yellow lines.
“Unfortunately, we are not in control of the roadway,” he said. “We will continue to press the issue but it ultimately will take Caltrans to come up with a solution.”
Councilman Ray Marquez, who began meeting with Carbon Canyon residents years ago, said Caltrans is working to widen the S-curves and has been doing surveying.
Mr. Marquez said the only way to ban trucks on Carbon Canyon Road is through legislation, which was why a road study was needed.
Brea and Chino Hills shared the costs of a $70,000 study which suggested specific improvements including banning tractor-semis over 30 feet from kingpin to rear axle.
Carbon Canyon Road extends from Chino Hills Parkway to Valencia Avenue in Brea and is in the jurisdiction of both Caltrans 8 (Chino Hills) and Caltrans 12 (Brea).
Each city submitted resolutions to Caltrans in 2019 requesting a ban of truck traffic.
Chino Hills Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla said Caltrans prefers a step-by-step approach, starting with widening the S-curves. He said it would take Caltrans and the trucking industry to limit traffic through legislation.
Caltrans officials told the council in 2019 that the state legislature would have to make the decision to restrict truck traffic altogether.
Caltrans alone cannot ban trucks because the trucking industry is too powerful, they told the council.
Canyon resident Erik Simonsen said it’s a shame that after countless community meetings and the installation of advisory signs, “we still have this frequent unnecessary occurrence.”
Mr. Simonsen said the endangering of lives, destruction of property in the form of vehicles and road maintenance, and police resources, are a waste of taxpayers’ money.
