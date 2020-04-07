Sixteen employees and eight inmates at the California Institution for Men and one employee at the California Institution for Women have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The California Institution for Men, located at 14901 Central Ave. in Chino, has more than three times the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19 than any other men’s prison in the state and the eight inmates with positive tests ties it with California State Prison-Los Angeles County for the most at a single prison.
The latest numbers show 25 inmates at the California Institution for Men and five inmates at the California Institution for Women have been tested for COVID-19.
No inmates at the women’s prison at 16756 Chino Corona Road have received a positive test, state prison officials announced.
A total of 326 inmates statewide have been tested, resulting in 18 positive results.
In addition to the eight inmates at the Chino and Lancaster prisons, one inmate each at the North Kern State Prison and the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran have received positive results.
Amongst state prison employees, the number of positive COVID-19 positive tests by location are: California Institution for Men (16), California State Prison-Sacramento (5), California Health Care Facility (4), Folsom State Prison (4), Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt (3), Wasco State Prison (3), San Quentin State Prison (3), California State Prison-Los Angeles County (3), Calipatria State Prison (2), Centinela State Prison (2), Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran (2), and one each at the California Institution for Women, Central California Women’s Facility, North Kern State Prison, Salinas Valley State Prison, Valley State Prison, Northern California Youth Correctional Facility and worksite locations in San Bernardino and Sacramento counties.
“Executives and staff at CDCR are working closely with infectious disease control experts to minimize the impact of COVID19 on our operation,” according to a statement posted on the state prison’s website. “The department has been diligent in implementing proactive efforts to ensure health and safety, including recent actions to limit the risks and spread of COVID-19.”
Those examples include limiting all non-essential or emergency transportation between prison facilities, screening everyone who enters a prison and suspending all visits by the public.
Prison officials have also stopped the intake of youth and adult inmates into its 35 prisons and four youth correctional facilities.
Hand sanitizer stations have been placed in dining halls, work change areas, housing units and places were sinks and soap is not available.
Employees are also carrying two ounces of hand sanitizer and inmates are being provided extra soap and hospital-grade disinfectant, prison officials said.
