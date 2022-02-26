Over 300 gather for Chino State of the City luncheon

“When I think of 2021 for Chino, what comes to mind is non-stop,” Mayor Eunice Ulloa told an audience of more than 300 during the State of the City address at the Planes of Fame Air Museum on Tuesday.
The mayor described “Chino, Non-Stop,” which was the event theme, as Chino’s resilience to the pandemic, staff’s commitment to serving the community, residential and industrial growth, and multiple construction and development projects.
The last in-person State of the City luncheon was in June 2019, Mayor Ulloa said.
“We not only survived, but we were able to adapt quickly to new circumstances, dive into opportunities, and forge ahead with the important work to be done,” Mayor Ulloa said.
Some of the work included water treatment projects, storm drains, street pavement, sewer improvements, renovations to parks and facilities, technology upgrades, accessibility improvements, and signal modifications.
The Preserve has been growing rapidly in the last few years.
“As homes have been built in The Preserve, certain roads have been expanded adjacent to those development projects to connect to main streets,” Director of Development Services Nick Liguori said.
Director of Finance Rob Burns said Chino is in a good financial position and is projected to have $62 million at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The Spirit of Achievement Award winners Lisa and Richard Montijo received a standing ovation for their many years of helping youth in the community.
Former Police Chief Miles Pruitt, who served from 2009 to 2014, appeared in the video stating that the couple was instrumental in helping the police department reach out to the Hispanic community during a challenging time.
Mr. and Mrs. Montijo are the founders of UChooz, an organization that provides families in need with back-to-school giveaways and holiday toy and food drives. The couple has also participated in years of coaching and mentorship as part of the youth basketball league.
Chino Valley Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Parrish Scarboro was recognized with the Business of the Year award for serving residents during critical times and providing COVID-19 tests and vaccinations to the community. Scannell Properties was awarded the Reva Salter “Ma Chino” award for the Best New Commercial/Industrial Development of 2021. Scannell received the award for its design of the FedEx Ground Facility in Chino, located at Flight and Merrill avenues.
