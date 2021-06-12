Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, will hold its grand re-opening Thursday, July 1 with a time change to better meet the needs of players.
Doors will open at 10:15 a.m. with games starting at 11:30 a.m.
The minimum buy-in price will remain at $15 for a 15-game package that includes ten regular games and five special games such as “CH,” odd/even blackout, pull tabs and two double action games.
Drawings will be held for “welcome back” door prizes.
Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks will be provided.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Bingo in the Barn will be played every Thursday at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Information: Bingo Manager George DeFrank at (714) 345-0907.
