Woodcrest Junior High was named a Microsoft Showcase School for the fourth consecutive year for supporting a culture of learning, innovation and continuous improvement, Chino Valley Unified officials announced Thursday.
The school at 2725 S. Campus Ave. in Ontario is among 863 schools sites in 100 countries using technology to drive school-wide transformation and efficiencies using Microsoft’s K-12 Education Transformation Framework.
More information on Woodcrest Junior High’s committment to future of digital transformation in education can be found at www.chino.k12.ca.us/Woodcrest.
