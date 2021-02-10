Chino Hills police jailed a 33-year-old man Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting and stabbing his father six hours earlier at a Chino Hills home.
Leonardo Ivan Valdes is being held on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of causing harm to an elderly person, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies were called at 3:41 p.m. to the 4300 block of Saint Andrews Drive, learning a son got into an altercation with his elderly father, Sgt. Michael Warrick said.
“Deputies also learned Mr. Valdes stabbed his father in the side during a prior altercation,” the sergeant said. “Mr. Valdes fled the scene in a vehicle prior to deputies arriving.”
The suspect was spotted by deputies driving a vehicle at 9:50 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop, Sgt. Warrick said.
“He failed to yield and a pursuit ensued,” he said.
The suspect drove to the Saint Andrews Drive home minutes later and was arrested.
