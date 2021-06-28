One of two men wanted for fleeing from police during a June 23 pursuit that began in Chino Hills and ended at a Chino shopping center was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
The second suspect remains at large, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Deputies tried to stop the driver of a car at 11:43 a.m. for running a stop sign at Woodview Road and Peyton Drive but the driver fled in the northbound lanes of Peyton Drive, Deputy Matthew Aceves said.
“The vehicle failed to yield, running red lights and driving at a high rate of speed,” the deputy said. “The suspect vehicle was occupied by two male suspects.”
The car continued to Grand Avenue, and both men fled from the vehicle when they stopped at Spectrum East in Chino.
Jesus Garcia Vargas, 28, of Chino Hills, was arrested after a short foot pursuit, but the second suspect – identified as Fernando Ceja, 29, of Ontario – was not located, Deputy Aceves said.
Evidence recovered at the scene gave investigators enough information to identify the second suspect, the deputy said.
Deputies found a stolen catalytic converter, portable reciprocating saws and blades, a floor jack, impact wrenches and other burglary tools inside the car.
“The suspect dropped a blue pouch near the vehicle when they fled. The pouch contained multiple baggies of suspected illegal narcotics, including heroin, cocaine and oxycodone pills,” Deputy Aceves said.
No injuries were reported.
Mr. Vargas, the suspected driver of the fleeing vehicle, was booked on $100,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is facing charges of felony evading.
He was scheduled to appear in court today (Monday, June 28), according to San Bernardino County Court records.
Anyone with information on the second suspect can call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
