Caltrans announced nighttime freeway lane closures of the 60 Freeway in Chino on Thursday and Friday while demolition is being done to the eastside of the Benson Avenue bridge overpass.
All eastbound lanes on Route 60 from Central to Mountain avenues will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday and the eastbound Central Avenue on-ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists can use the detour by following signs to exit at Central and head north to Philadelphia Street. Turn right onto Philadelphia, turn right at Mountain and enter eastbound lanes of the freeway at Mountain.
The Westbound HOV lane and lane #1 will be closed from Central Avenue to Mountain Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
On Friday, all westbound lanes on Route 60 will be closed from Mountain Avenue to Central Avenue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The westbound Mountain Avenue on-ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and a detour will be posted.
The Eastbound HOV lane and lane #1 will be closed from Central Avenue to Mountain Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Demolition work is part of the process to raise the vertical clearance of the bridge overpass by one-and-a-half feet to mitigate over-height loads from hitting the structures.
Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga said an excavator and two attachments will be used and no cranes are involved in the demolition.
Ms. Kasinga said one lane will be kept open on the bridge in each direction during the rebuilding process which takes about six months.
The westside of the Benson Avenue bridge has already been completed. When the eastside portion is rebuilt in six months, the two sides will be joined with connecting concrete pour.
The “Three Bridges Project” includes bridge projects at Benson, Pipeline and Monte Vista avenues. Total cost is $23 million, according to Caltrans.
The westside of the Monte Vista Avenue bridge has been demolished and is currently being rebuilt. The rebuild is expected to be finished in three months and then the work will start on the eastside, with expected completion in six months from the start date.
Demolition is complete on the eastside of the Pipeline Avenue bridge and a bridge deck will be poured in a few weeks. Work will begin on the westside of the bridge in few months.
All the bridges are also being brought to current seismic standards.
