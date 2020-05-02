The Chino City Council will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday via teleconferencing and on local cable channels.
The agenda for the meeting was not available at the Champion’s press time.
The public can listen to the meeting by calling 1-866-952-8437 and entering the code 683-889-785#.
The meeting can also be livestreamed at http://chi nocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx (click on the livestream bar).
To participate in the closed portion of the meeting, pre-register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/5176420885181609741.
To participate in the open portion of the meeting, pre-register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/7948599760900568075.
Other online methods and directions for watching or listening to the meeting are available on the city website at https://www.cityofchino.org/city_hall/CityCouncil (click on “Public Meetings”).
The meeting can also be watched on Chino 3 TV by tuning into channel 3 for those who subscribe to Spectrum, or to channel 32 for those who subscribe to Verizon.
