OmniTrans customers can plan their trips, track bus arrivals, make multimodal connections and pay their bus fare using Transit, the official app of OmniTrans.
The Transit app mobile ticketing was designed by Token Transit, a mobile fare outlet that OmniTrans customers are already familiar with.
This app will meet customer needs and protect the safety of customers and employees by providing a contactless payment form.
Information: https://transitapp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.